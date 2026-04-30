Opposition set to strongly resist BJP’s censure motion in Odisha special session

BHUBANESWAR: Even as the ruling BJP prepares for the special session of the Assembly on Thursday for discussion on ‘Participation of women in Indian democracy’, the Opposition BJD and Congress have decided to strongly oppose the government in the House as well as outside on the issue.

While sources said the BJP is likely to move a censure motion against the Opposition for its alleged role in the defeat of the 131st Constitution Amendment Bill and highlight the government achievements in women’s empowerment during the last 20 years in office, the Congress has decided to bring a similar motion against the ruling party.

However, the BJD’s plans for the session is not yet official. The BJD and Congress have also decided to take their own stance on the issue. While the BJD will limit its activities within the House, the Congress has decided to gherao the Assembly. Besides, none of the political parties convened a meeting of their legislative parties to decide the strategy to be adopted for one-day session, though informal meetings in groups were stated to be held.

Housing and Urban Development minister Krushna Chandra Mahapatra told mediapersons that the achievement of government for empowerment and all-round development of women will be discussed in the House. Besides, the role of the Opposition political parties in stalling reservation of women will also be discussed.