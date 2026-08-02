Ekamra Residency prices finalised, to be launched soon: Bhubaneswar Development Authority

BHUBANESWAR: Signalling the launch of the Ekamra Residency housing project soon, the Bhubaneswar Development Authority (BDA) on Saturday revealed the prices of units which would range from around ` 80 lakh to `1 crore.

After chairing the 152nd Authority meeting here, Housing and Urban Development minister and BDA chairman Krushna Chandra Mahapatra said the project has already received the occupancy certificate (OC). The BDA has also approved the pricing of the apartments.

The prices of 2 BHK flats in the project will be provided at a price below Rs 80 lakh, while 3 BHK will be made available to buyers at a price of below Rs 1 crore. The exact prices will be announced officially soon.

He said the prices have been fixed keeping in mind the affordability of different sections of society, and expressed confidence that the project would help fulfil the dream of home ownership for many families in the state capital.

The Ekamra Residency is spread across 8.75 lakh sq ft. The project, developed on 7.36 acre land, features contemporary architecture and includes 416 two-bedroom apartments and 288 three-bedroom apartments, housed across three towers, rising B+G+12 floors. It includes a community hall, walking track, commercial areas, children’s play zone, fitness centre, solar panel zone and well-landscaped open spaces among other amenities.

The Authority meeting approved a number of other urban development proposals, including a 10 KLD sewage treatment plant at drain no-4 near Vani Vihar, redevelopment of Priyadarshini Market Complex at CRP square, Declaration of Intention for town-planning scheme number 5, 6 and 7, covering the villages of Malipada and Daspur and town planning scheme number 42, 43, 44 and 45, covering Bijipur, Baliapada, Kasipur, Bhagabanpur and Patrapada and a cycle track and footpath project for Left Parallel Road.