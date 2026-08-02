Flood affects over 4.8 lakh livestock in Odisha; helpline issued

BHUBANESWAR: The floods in Baitarani, Brahmani, Jalaka and Mahanadi river systems have impacted over 4.88 lakh livestock, the government said on Saturday.

Fisheries and ARD minister Gokulananda Mallik said the floods have also resulted in the death of five large animals, 120 small livestock and 80,900 poultry birds.

The department has issued a dedicated helpline (Control Room) number 72055 98125 to assist the livestock owners. Farmers can contact the helpline between 8 am and 8 pm for assistance related to animal rescue, veterinary care and cattle feed.

To ensure timely emergency response, the department has deployed 58 Rapid Response Teams (RRTs) and organised 245 veterinary camps, providing treatment to 15,179 animals as of now. Preventive vaccination has also been carried out to check disease outbreaks, he said.

The government has supplied 800 tonne of cattle feed, along with 73.2 quintal of green fodder and 13.9 quintal of dry fodder and straw to the affected districts. Around 504.80 tonne of fodder has been distributed by OMFED in the affected districts in the last four days. Around 537 tonne additional fodder will be distributed in the coming days, said OMFED MD Vijay Amruta Kulange.