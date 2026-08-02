In Debrigarh, 40-year-old tribal woman inspires shift from forest dependence to conservation

SAMBALPUR: For years, the forests of Debrigarh shaped 40-year-old Maithilee Bhue’s life. Like many tribal women living in villages on the fringes of the wildlife sanctuary, she entered the forest almost every day to collect firewood, mahua flowers, kendu leaves, tubers, bamboo shoots (karadi) and other non-timber forest produce that sustained her family.

Today, Maithilee is helping protect the very forest that once provided her livelihood. Over the last three years, the resident of Dhodrokusum village has emerged as a key community leader around Debrigarh Wildlife Sanctuary, inspiring women to move away from forest-dependent livelihoods and embrace conservation-linked employment. Her efforts have strengthened community participation in protecting one of western Odisha’s most important wildlife habitats.

Inspired by her journey, nearly 40 women have shifted from forest extraction to conservation-based livelihoods, while more than 60 are now directly associated with various conservation initiatives.

Recognising her ability to connect with local communities, the Debrigarh Wildlife Sanctuary authorities encouraged Maithilee to mobilise women in villages surrounding the sanctuary. Travelling from one village to another, she persuades women and their families to reduce dependence on forest resources and adopt sustainable livelihood options. She urges villagers not to fell green trees for timber, collect only dry firewood and avoid harvesting kendu leaves from within the sanctuary.

The turning point came in 2023 when she became the first tribal woman from her village to join Debrigarh Ecotourism. After undergoing formal training, she secured full-time employment at the Zero Point Restaurant. The steady income replaced the uncertainty of seasonal forest produce collection, enabling her to educate her two children, support the medical needs of her ailing mother-in-law and bring financial stability to her family.