Odisha cabinet okays four key irrigation projects

BHUBANESWAR: The state cabinet approved four key proposals of the Water Resources department including bids for execution of nine lift irrigation schemes under the Parbati Giri Mega Lift Irrigation Scheme for creation of irrigation potential in over 11,700 hectare area in Puri, Khurda, Rayagada and Gajapati districts.

The cabinet okayed the lowest financial bid of Rs 234 crore for five lift irrigation schemes to create irrigation potential of about 7,700 hectare area in Khurda and Puri districts by lifting water from Mahanadi and Daya rivers. The operation and maintenance (O&M) cost will be Rs 21.81 crore for 15 years.

The lowest bid of Rs 133 crore was also approved for four LI projects with irrigation potential of around 4,050 ha in Rayagada and Gajapati by lifting water from Harabhangi and Vansadhara river, with O&M cost for 15 years at Rs 12 crore.

The project work of both the clusters will be completed in 36 months. The cabinet also cleared two tenders under Integrated Anandpur Barrage Project. One was approved at Rs 112.5 crore and another at Rs 145.7 crore with an O&M cost of Rs 7.30 crore for construction of distribution system for 7,177 ha.