Thieves steal cash, valuables worth Rs 70L from builder’s house in Bhubaneswar

BHUBANESWAR: Unidentified miscreants decamped with cash and valuables worth over Rs 70 lakh from a builder’s house in Budheswari Colony area within Laxmisagar police limits here on Friday night.

As per police, the builder Pritam Jena and his family had gone to Cuttack to attend a function when the theft took place. On receiving complaint, the cops registered a case and launched an investigation into the matter.

Police suspect the miscreants trespassed into his house at around 10 pm by breaking the lock of his door. They stole gold and silver ornaments worth over Rs 70 lakh along with Rs 4 lakh cash. The accused allegedly also took away the digital video recorder of the CCTV cameras installed at Jena’s house in a bid to avoid getting identified.

On returning home at around 11.30 pm, Jena noticed the theft and informed police. “A case has been registered and efforts are on to identify and nab the accused involved in the crime,” said Laxmisagar IIC, P Shyam Sundar Rao.

As per Jena, he suspects the anti-socials were aware where the valuables and cash were stored as the theft had been planned meticulously. “The thieves arrived and decamped with valuables in a very short span of time. They even turned off the robot sweepers with built-in CCTV-style cameras which we also use for live video surveillance,” he said.

He alleged that the accused took away gold and silver ornaments, expensive watches, electronic items, bags and other valuables. Sources said the worth of the stolen valuables could be much more as Jena’s family is still evaluating their prices.