BMC to launch drive against illegal constructions in city

BHUBANESWAR: The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) has issued a public notice of starting a crackdown against unauthorised constructions and the illegal commercial use of residential premises in the city soon.

The notice has been issued in line with the Housing and Urban Development department’s September 4, 2025, notification and in compliance with the Supreme Court’s orders. The apex court, in its orders on May 20 and July 9 this year, has directed all municipal authorities across the country to take immediate and effective action against unauthorised constructions and deviations from approved building plans, including sealing, demolition and other measures as applicable under law.

The BMC stated that the notice applies to flat owners, apartment owners, plot owners and occupiers of residential or commercial premises who have either undertaken unauthorised construction or are operating shops, hostels, hotels, educational institutions, clinical establishments or other commercial activities without obtaining the required approvals from the civic body or Bhubaneswar Development Authority (BDA).

The corporation has also warned that residential premises being used for commercial or non-residential purposes in violation of sanctioned building plans and statutory provisions under the Odisha Development Authorities Act, 1982, and the Planning and Building Standards Regulations will be treated as unauthorised and illegal.

BMC sources said they have identified a total of 4,632 plots either using or have started converting the residential premises for the use of non-residential/commercial purpose. Around 1,712 such plots have been identified in North Zone, while 1,540 plots are in Southwest zone. Another 1,380 plots have been identified in the Southeast zone.