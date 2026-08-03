Mined areas’ restoration imp for sustainable development in Odisha: Experts

BHUBANESWAR: Even as mining remains indispensable for global development, ecological restoration of mined-out areas is equally critical for repairing the ecosystems degraded by mining activities, environmental experts observed at a seminar on ‘Ecological Restoration of Mines’ on Sunday.

Addressing the seminar organised by the Orissa Environmental Society (OES), chief scientist and head of the Environment and Sustainability department at CSIR-IMMT, Nabin Kumar Dhal stressed the importance of restoring landscapes damaged by mining.

Using mined-out areas in Odisha as case studies, Dhal explained that ecological restoration begins with reshaping the land to ensure slope stability and proper drainage.

“Nutrient-rich topsoil is then replaced to improve soil fertility, followed by the introduction of native plant species adapted to local climatic conditions and capable of controlling pollution. These measures help restore natural vegetation and create suitable habitats for wildlife,” he said.