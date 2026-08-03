Mined areas’ restoration imp for sustainable development in Odisha: Experts

BHUBANESWAR: Even as mining remains indispensable for global development, ecological restoration of mined-out areas is equally critical for repairing the ecosystems degraded by mining activities, environmental experts observed at a seminar on ‘Ecological Restoration of Mines’ on Sunday.
Addressing the seminar organised by the Orissa Environmental Society (OES), chief scientist and head of the Environment and Sustainability department at CSIR-IMMT, Nabin Kumar Dhal stressed the importance of restoring landscapes damaged by mining.
Using mined-out areas in Odisha as case studies, Dhal explained that ecological restoration begins with reshaping the land to ensure slope stability and proper drainage.
“Nutrient-rich topsoil is then replaced to improve soil fertility, followed by the introduction of native plant species adapted to local climatic conditions and capable of controlling pollution. These measures help restore natural vegetation and create suitable habitats for wildlife,” he said.
OES president Sundara Narayan Patro underlined that community participation and effective government regulation were crucial for ensuring the success of ecological restoration programmes.
Working president of the organisation, Jaya Krushna Panigrahi said mining activities often lead to deforestation, soil erosion, biodiversity loss, air, water and soil pollution and significant alterations to the natural landscape. He emphasised on the need for mining companies to prepare mine closure and rehabilitation plans before commencing operations.
“Modern restoration initiatives not only revive degraded ecosystems but also create forests, wetlands, agricultural land and recreational parks, generating ecological, social and economic benefits,” Panigrahi said.
The experts unanimously emphasised that sustainable mining practices, coupled with scientific restoration of mined-out areas, are essential for balancing economic development with environmental conservation.