On Odisha visit, President to take train to Berhampur

BHUBANESWAR: President Droupadi Murmu, who begins her three-day visit to Odisha on Monday, will travel from Bhubaneswar to Berhampur by train, marking a rare rail journey by the Head of State during an official visit.

The President will travel in a special train from Bhubaneswar amid three-tier security on Tuesday. Government Railway Police, RPF teams and other specialised units will be on board to provide Murmu’s security.

A three-tier security arrangement has been made inside and outside Bhubaneswar railway station to ensure the President has a hassle-free travel. While Commissionerate Police will deploy security personnel outside the railway station, GRP and RPF personnel will be mobilised inside the railway station.

Official sources said three hours prior to her departure, the movement of all trains will be stopped on platform 1 and 2. However, rail traffic will not be disrupted as the incoming and outgoing trains will be diverted to platforms 3, 4, 5 and 6.

According to sources, about five platoons of GRP and RPF each along with two platoons of local police will be deployed in Bhubaneswar. Similarly, four platoons of GRP, five of RPF and two of local police will be mobilised in Berhampur.