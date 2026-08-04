AIIMS-BBS gets award for ‘Emerging Government Institution in Organ Transplantation’

BHUBANESWAR: AIIMS-Bhubaneswar was conferred the prestigious ‘Emerging Government Institution in Organ Transplantation’ award during the 16th Indian Organ Donation Day (IODD) celebrations held in New Delhi on Monday.

The event was organised by the National Organ and Tissue Transplant Organization (NOTTO) under the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. Union minister of state for Health and Family Welfare Anupriya Patel presented the award to AIIMS-Bhubaneswar president Dr Anita Saxena in the presence of other officials.

AIIMS-Bhubaneswar was recognised for its performance in organ transplantation, particularly the significant increase in transplant procedures, from 16 in 2024 to 63 in 2025. It is the only AIIMS in the country to receive this prestigious recognition in the field of organ transplantation.

Executive director and CEO of AIIMS-Bhubaneswar Dr Ashutosh Biswas said, “This national recognition reflects the unwavering commitment, multidisciplinary teamwork and relentless dedication of our transplant teams, intensive care specialists, nursing staff, transplant coordinators and support personnel.”

“We are equally grateful to the donor families whose selfless decisions have saved countless lives and inspired society. We are committed to expand transplant services and strengthen organ donation awareness across Eastern India,” he added.

Since the inception of its transplant programme, AIIMS-Bhubaneswar has successfully performed 78 kidney transplants, including 61 living donor kidney transplants and 17 deceased donor kidney transplants. The institute has also facilitated six successful organ donations, besides completing four living donor liver transplants and one deceased donor liver transplant.

In a relatively short span of time, the institute achieved significant milestones in organ retrieval, transplantation and post-transplant care, while consistently promoting organ donation through sustained public awareness campaigns and community outreach initiatives.