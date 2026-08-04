CB starts inquiry into MKCG ‘paper leak’

BHUBANESWAR: The Crime Branch (CB) of Odisha Police has started its inquiry into the alleged question paper leak at MKCG Medical College and Hospital in Berhampur.

The controller of examinations of Odisha University of Health Sciences (OUHS) had earlier lodged a complaint with Capital police station in Bhubaneswar. However, OUHS subsequently approached the CB requesting it to investigate the matter.

“Preliminary findings indicate this was not a case of question paper leak. During the postgraduate (PG) examination, someone appears to have clicked photos of the question paper on mobile and sent those through WhatsApp due to a lapse in invigilation management,” said a senior CB officer.

So far, no case has been registered but a thorough inquiry is underway. If required, discussions will also be held with the three-member committee, which was formed by the state government, to collect information regarding their findings. If further investigation reveals that question papers were indeed leaked, a case will be registered, he added.

The PG examination, which covered over 20 subjects, was held on July 27. Earlier, the Health and Family Welfare department constituted a three-member committee to investigate all aspects of the matter. The committee comprises additional secretary Bijay Kumar Dash, special secretary Bijay Kumar Mishra and joint DMET Anil Kumar Sahu.