Gunshots aimed at businessman hits bystander; eight arrested in Odisha

BHUBANESWAR: A bystander sustained injuries after gunshots initially fired at a businessman by a group of anti-socials hit him, at Panabaraj in Khurda district.

The incident occurred on Friday. Police on Sunday arrested eight persons including prime accused Surya Narayan Mohanty in this connection.

The injured, 42-year-old Anil Chhotaray was admitted to the district headquarters hospital and later shifted to All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) here.

As per police, the bullets had initially been fired at one Dibyajyoti Mishra, who is engaged in plotting business. Investigation revealed Mohanty had met Mishra near Jariput Hanuman Temple on Friday where he demanded `50 lakh extortion from him engaging in plotting business in Panabaraj mouza.

However, after Mishra refused to pay the amount, Mohanty and his associates forcibly took him away from Jariput to Panabaraj. When Mishra’s associates came to know of the matter, they rushed to his rescue and confronted Mohanty, said police.

A heated exchange broke out between members of both the groups near a betel shop when Mohanty suddenly pulled out a gun and opened fire aiming Mishra. However, Chhotaray was caught in the crossfire when he arrived at the betel shop to buy tobacco.