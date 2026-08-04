Odisha Health Department to act tough on clinics violating PCPNDT Act

BHUBANESWAR: The state government on Monday decided to strengthen enforcement of the Pre-Conception and Pre-Natal Diagnostic Techniques (Prohibition of Sex Selection) Act (PCPNDT Act) with stricter inspections of ultrasound clinics and intensified monitoring in districts with poor sex ratio at birth.

The decision was taken at the state supervisory board meeting on effective implementation of the PCPNDT Act chaired by Health and Family Welfare minister Mukesh Mahaling at Lok Seva Bhawan.

The meeting discussed ways to improve the sex ratio in the state. Effective steps need to be taken to improve the performance of districts that are at the lower end in terms of sex ratio, the minister said.

He stressed strengthening of district-level committees and subjecting ultrasound clinics to more intensive inspection and monitoring. “Improving the sex ratio would require strict enforcement of the law, community participation and coordinated action by multiple departments. Greater emphasis should also be placed on awareness campaigns,” he said.

The board also reviewed progress in technology-driven implementation of the Act. Odisha has operationalised online registration and renewal of ultrasound facilities, online Form-F reporting, coordination with the Odisha Council of Medical Registration (OCMR) for verification of registered medical practitioners, and ABHA-registered beneficiary authentication.