Ravenshaw University students stage hunger strike over ‘harassment’ by deputy warden

CUTTACK: Tension prevailed at the Ravenshaw University on Monday over the indefinite hunger strike called by the hostel boarders for the last 24 hours seeking removal of the deputy warden from duty for allegedly harassing them and locking the hostel rooms.

Holding placards and ringing a gong, hundreds of students joined the agitation on the day, disrupting normal functioning of the East Hostel. The hostel mess is reported to have remained non-functional following the hunger strike since Sunday night.

Sources said the hostel boarders resorted to protest after deputy warden Rabiul Ansari allegedly locked two rooms of the hostel where they had gathered to prepare for Friendship Day celebrations on Saturday night. The students also accused the warden of harassing a hostel boarder, locking his room and asking him to vacate the hostel. They alleged the warden entered the hostel without notice and forced them out of their rooms.

Though the university authorities have been holding discussion with the protesting students since Sunday, the talks have failed to break the deadlock as the agitators continue to insist on fulfilling their demand, refraining to call off their hunger strike. Till last report came in, they were still protesting outside the hostel.

Vice-chancellor Arka Kumar Das Mohapatra and registrar Kanhu Charan Mallik could not be contacted on the matter.