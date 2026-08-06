Commissionerate Police to deport six illegal Bangladeshi immigrants from Bhubaneswar

BHUBANESWAR: Commissionerate Police has initiated the process to deport six Bangladeshi nationals, including a woman, who were earlier arrested for illegally staying in the state capital.

Addressing mediapersons on Wednesday, police commissioner S Dev Datta Singh said the six Bangladeshi nationals had earlier been arrested under Immigration and Foreigners Act.

“They recently walked out of jail after obtaining bail and were then shifted to the State Holding Centre in Athagarh as per the procedures. We will coordinate with the Border Security Force (BSF) and other agencies concerned and steps will be taken to send them back to Bangladesh border via Kolkata,” he said.

Singh informed that a total of 48 illegal Bangladeshi immigrants staying in Bhubaneswar and Cuttack have been identified so far since last year. Police have already deported 16 Bangladeshi nationals from Cuttack and 26 from the capital. “Six more immigrants found to be staying illegally in Bhubaneswar will be deported, taking the total number to 32. Of them, 10 are men, 17 women and five children,” said the police commissioner.

Police said they are gathering intelligence to ascertain if any Bangladeshi national continues to stay in the Twin City, and accordingly steps will be initiated to deport them.

In February, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi informed the Assembly that the state had deported 73 Bangladeshi nationals over the past year, during which the documents of 2,261 people, whose nationality was under suspicion, were examined.

As per the directions of the Ministry of Home Affairs in May, 2025, SPs in all districts of Odisha were instructed to expedite the identification of Bangladeshi infiltrators, the CM had said.