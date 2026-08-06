NISER professor Hirendra Ghosh bags second JC Bose Grant at Bhubaneswar

BHUBANESWAR: Professor Hirendra Nath Ghosh of the School of Chemical Sciences at the National Institute of Science Education and Research (NISER), Bhubaneswar, has been awarded the prestigious JC Bose Grant by the Anusandhan National Research Foundation for a period of five years.

This is the second time Ghosh has received the JC Bose Grant, in recognition of his sustained contribution to research in advanced materials and ultrafast spectroscopy. The grant will support his project titled ‘IR Active Plasmonic-2D Transition Metal Dichalcogenides (TMDCs) Heterostructures and their Ultrafast Charge Carrier Dynamics for Broadband Optoelectronic Applications’.

The research will focus on developing novel plasmonic-2D TMDC heterostructures and investigating their ultrafast charge-carrier dynamics. It aims to deepen the understanding of how light interacts with engineered two-dimensional materials and plasmonic structures, with a particular emphasis on controlling the behaviour of photo-generated charge carriers.

The findings are expected to advance the fundamental understanding of light-matter interactions in low-dimensional materials and pave the way for next-generation optoelectronic and photonic devices.