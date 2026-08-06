Ravenshaw row: Teachers seek apology, MLA moves Speaker

CUTTACK: Face-off between teachers of Ravenshaw University and Cuttack Sadar MLA Prakash Chandra Sethi on Wednesday escalated with both sides accusing the other of misbehaviour and misconduct during a hostel-related meeting.

The Ravenshaw University Teachers’ Association (RUTA) staged a rally and demanded a public apology from the legislator, while Sethi wrote to the Speaker of the Odisha Assembly seeking action against head of the education department.

The teachers’ association rallied behind Prof Sudarshan Mishra, HoD of education department and chief warden of East Hostel. They alleged that during the meeting between students and the university authorities regarding the hostel issues on Monday night, Sethi arrived at the spot and misbehaved with Prof Mishra in the presence of the vice-chancellor, the boarders of the hostel and the faculty members.

“When the boarders of East hostel were staging agitation on Monday, we held a discussion with them on the issues and almost convinced the students to call off their protest. However, the Cuttack Sadar MLA arrived at the spot and started instigating them. When the chief warden interrupted, the MLA misbehaved with him and used harsh words against him,” said a protesting professor.

Following the incident, all the 29 wardens late on Tuesday submitted mass resignation to the V-C. Expressing solidarity with the teachers, students of the university’s education department also staged dharna demanding apology from the MLA for allegedly misbehaving with the chief warden.

Sethi refuted the allegations and instead accused Prof Mishra of misbehaving with him during his visit to the university. In a letter addressed to Speaker Surama Padhy, Sethi stated that he had visited Ravenshaw University in his capacity as a senate member and interacted with students over hostel-related issues.