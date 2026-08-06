Ravenshaw row: Teachers seek apology, MLA moves Speaker

CUTTACK: Face-off between teachers of Ravenshaw University and Cuttack Sadar MLA Prakash Chandra Sethi on Wednesday escalated with both sides accusing the other of misbehaviour and misconduct during a hostel-related meeting.
The Ravenshaw University Teachers’ Association (RUTA) staged a rally and demanded a public apology from the legislator, while Sethi wrote to the Speaker of the Odisha Assembly seeking action against head of the education department.
The teachers’ association rallied behind Prof Sudarshan Mishra, HoD of education department and chief warden of East Hostel. They alleged that during the meeting between students and the university authorities regarding the hostel issues on Monday night, Sethi arrived at the spot and misbehaved with Prof Mishra in the presence of the vice-chancellor, the boarders of the hostel and the faculty members.
“When the boarders of East hostel were staging agitation on Monday, we held a discussion with them on the issues and almost convinced the students to call off their protest. However, the Cuttack Sadar MLA arrived at the spot and started instigating them. When the chief warden interrupted, the MLA misbehaved with him and used harsh words against him,” said a protesting professor.
Following the incident, all the 29 wardens late on Tuesday submitted mass resignation to the V-C. Expressing solidarity with the teachers, students of the university’s education department also staged dharna demanding apology from the MLA for allegedly misbehaving with the chief warden.
Sethi refuted the allegations and instead accused Prof Mishra of misbehaving with him during his visit to the university. In a letter addressed to Speaker Surama Padhy, Sethi stated that he had visited Ravenshaw University in his capacity as a senate member and interacted with students over hostel-related issues.
“However, while I was placing my suggestions for an amicable resolution, Prof Mishra repeatedly interrupted me, engaged in an unwarranted argument and behaved in a disrespectful and insulting manner towards me, despite my constitutional position as an elected member of the Assembly,” his letter stated.
He alleged that the conduct of Prof Mishra was highly unbecoming of a senior faculty member. “It amounted to gross misconduct and undermined the dignity of a public representative as well as the decorum expected in a public institution,” Sethi stated in his letter, further seeking strict action against Prof Mishra.
Earlier on the day, the teachers’ association staged a peaceful rally from the administrative block to the V-C’s office, protesting the alleged political interference in university affairs and demanding public apology from the legislator. The association also submitted a four-point charter of demands to PG Council chairman Prof Dharmadatta Mohapatra in this regard.
Meanwhile, the All India Democratic Students’ Organisation (AIDSO) criticised Sethi and demanded that he apologise for his behaviour towards the teachers. “It is the responsibility of the university authorities to address the problems faced by students. While the authorities were engaged in discussion to resolve the issue in the hostel, the interference and conduct of the ruling party politician are highly condemnable,” stated AIDSO, Cuttack district president Isha Dhar and secretary Tarunsen Nayak.
The university authorities are yet to make an official statement on the developments.