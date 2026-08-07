Odisha government plans wayside amenities centres along NHs, SHs, major roads

BHUBANESWAR: The state government is planning to establish wayside amenities centres at every 50 km along national highways, state highways, expressways and major district roads to improve road safety and provide essential facilities to travellers.

The proposal was discussed at a meeting chaired by Works minister Prithviraj Harichandan on Thursday. The initiative will address the growing need for safe and well-equipped roadside infrastructure for truck drivers, bus passengers, tourists and other motorists undertaking long-distance journeys in the state.

According to officials, each facility will include separate toilets for men and women, restrooms, food courts, EV charging stations and fuel outlets, creating integrated roadside service hubs for travellers.

In the first phase, the state government is planning to sign MoUs with public sector oil marketing companies for developing and operating the centres. Under the proposed arrangement, the state government will provide land while the oil companies will be responsible for developing, operating and maintaining the facilities.

Officials said the proposed roadside amenities are part of the state’s broader effort to strengthen transport infrastructure and improve highway safety as traffic volumes continue to rise. The state has been expanding its road network through new national highway projects, expressways and economic corridor initiatives while simultaneously promoting tourism, logistics and industrial investment.

The network of amenity centres will not only enhance traveller comfort but also help reduce driver fatigue, improve road safety and support tourism and freight movement across the state, they added.

The meeting was attended by Works department principal secretary Sanjay Kumar Singh, Transport commissioner Amitabh Thakur, special secretary Sameer Hota, National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) regional officer Pradeep Lal, chief engineer (National Highways) Narayan Patel and senior officials from the Works, Tourism departments and HPCL.