Ravenshaw University deadlock deepens as teachers seek chancellor’s intervention against MLA’s role

CUTTACK: With the stand-off between faculty and Cuttack Sadar MLA Prakash Chandra Sethi showing no sign of abatement, the Ravenshaw University Teachers’ Association (RUTA) on Thursday sought urgent intervention of Governor and chancellor Hari Babu Kambhampati to resolve the issue.

Speaking to mediapersons here, RUTA president Urmi Shree Bedamata said the association urged the office of the chancellor to take appropriate steps to constitute a clear institutional framework governing the engagement of public representatives with the university.

The association claimed that the senate of Ravenshaw University had not yet been formally constituted. “The final notification for constituting the senate has not yet been issued. Therefore, the MLA’s claim to intervene in the university’s affairs on the basis of senate membership is not sustainable,” it said.

Meanwhile, Sethi levelled fresh allegations against chief warden-cum-head of education department Prof Sudarshan Mishra accusing him of playing politics. Sethi claimed Prof Mishra was trying to drag the hunger strike of the East hostel boarders with an intention of blaming the government and covering up the wrongdoings of the deputy warden.

“When I asked why the issue had not been solved even after 40 hours of the hunger strike and suggested a discussion with the deputy warden concerned, Prof Mishra countered asking why would he (deputy warden) come for the talks. Soon after, he left the meeting. This clearly indicates his involvement as he feared my suggestions would expose him,” Sethi said.