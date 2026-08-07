Worker chokes to death in sewage tank in Cuttack

CUTTACK: In a tragic incident, a 33-year-old labourer died of suspected asphyxiation while his co-worker became critical after the duo got stuck in an under-construction sewage tank at Kothapada under Mahanga police limits on Thursday.

The deceased Pramod Jena was a resident of Banaguria village. Condition of his co-worker Ghanashyam Sahu (22) is stated to be critical and he is under treatment at SCB Medical College and Hospital.

As per reports, the duo had gone to remove centering materials from the under-construction sewage tank at Maa Gauri Palace, a community centre owned by one Ranjan Balabantray at Kothapada.

Sahu allegedly entered the sewage tank through a narrow opening following which he felt suffocated. When he cried for help, Jena jumped to rescue him but he too got stuck.

Some locals then rescued the duo and rushed them to Mahanga CHC where doctors declared Jena dead. Sahu was referred to SCB MCH as his condition deteriorated. Police have registered an unnatural death case and launched an investigation. The deceased’s body has been sent for postmortem.