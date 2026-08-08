19-year-old drowns, friend missing in Kuakhai

BHUBANESWAR: A 19-year-old youth drowned while another went missing after being swept away by the swollen waters of Kuakhai river on the outskirts of Bhubaneswar on Friday.

The deceased was identified as Rudra Narayan Swain of Dhauli and his missing friend Dibyajyoti Swain of Laxmisagar area in the capital city.

According to the police, Rudra, Dibyajyoti and two other friends had gathered on the riverbed near the Indrapal Sai Temple under Balianta police station limits for a feast.

Police suspect, one of the youths entered the river either to wash utensils or to take a bath but slipped into a deeper stretch and was swept away by the strong current. A friend rushed to rescue him but he too was caught in the current.

Personnel of the Odisha Fire and Emergency Service rushed to the spot after receiving information about the incident around 2.30 pm.

“The river was swollen and the water was around 30 ft to 40 ft deep. After an intensive search, the body of Rudra was recovered,” said a fire officer.

Search operations for Dibyajyoti continued till evening before being suspended due to fading light. The operation will resume on Saturday, said Balianta police station IIC Rashmita Behera.

The authorities have urged people to avoid bathing or venturing into rivers during periods of high water levels and strong currents.