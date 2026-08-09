Madagascar heritage main highlight of RMNH’s anniversary

BHUBANESWAR: The Regional Museum of Natural History (RMNH), Bhubaneswar, will celebrate its 22nd anniversary day on Monday with a special exhibition showcasing the geological heritage of Madagascar.

Titled ‘Natural Treasures of Madagascar’, the exhibition will be inaugurated by principal chief conservator of forests and head of forest force K Murugesan. Former ISRO scientist Dr Jai Singh Parihar and former deputy director general of the Geological Survey of India Jadaba Nanda Das will be present.

The exhibition will feature around 100 specimens, including fossil ammonites, marine corals and a variety of gemstones, offering visitors an insight into Madagascar’s geological evolution and natural heritage, said Devi Priyadarshini, scientist-in-charge of RMNH.

The collection has primarily been donated by the late Abasar Beuria, former Indian Ambassador to Madagascar and his wife Trupti Beuria. The rare specimens provide students, researchers and visitors an opportunity to understand the island’s geological wealth and the processes that have shaped the Earth over millions of years.

The museum said the exhibition is aimed at promoting scientific curiosity and awareness about geological heritage while strengthening its efforts in science communication and environmental education.