Project Sangam empowers farmers of Kalahandi district

BHUBANESWAR: The Project Sangam of Vedanta Aluminium has equipped more than 400 farmers across 23 villages of Kalahandi district with knowledge on safe handling of agrochemicals and sustainable agricultural practices.

The programmes focused on the safe handling, storage, transportation and disposal of highly hazardous fertilizers and pesticides while promoting the correct use of personal protective equipment (PPE) to reduce occupational health risks and encourage environmentally responsible farming practices.

“We believe that the well-being of farmers is fundamental to building resilient and prosperous rural communities. Through Sangam, we are empowering farmers with the knowledge and tools needed to adopt safer, healthier and more sustainable agricultural practices,” said CEO, Vedanta Alumina Business, Lanjigarh, Pranab Kumar Bhattacharyya.

So far, Project Sangam has positively impacted over 9,000 beneficiaries across 41 villages, creating lasting value through improved agricultural practices, enhanced livelihoods and stronger community resilience.