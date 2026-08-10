IMB hosts IGNITE’26 to welcome new PGDM batch

BHUBANESWAR: The Institute of Management Bhubaneswar (IMB) on Sunday organised IGNITE’26, an orientation programme to welcome its newly-enrolled PGDM students and familiarise them with the institute’s academic environment, values and professional expectations.

IMB chairman Prafulla Kumar Sahoo urged them to pursue excellence with integrity, discipline and a commitment to lifelong learning. Secretary Rajarshi Gyanadarshi stressed the importance of developing leadership qualities, innovative thinking and industry-relevant skills to succeed in professional careers.

CA Rajib Sekhar Sahoo, principal partner of SRB and Associates, encouraged the students to develop professional competence, integrity and leadership skills essential for success in the corporate world. DRIEMS University dean (School of Management) Prof RN Sahu advised the students to pursue excellence through continuous learning, discipline and innovation.

Former executive director of MECON Limited Manoranjan Biswas and IMB dean Prof Prajnadipta Das also spoke.