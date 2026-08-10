KIIT International School hosts 13th MUN, focus on global issues

BHUBANESWAR: The 13th edition of Model United Nations (MUN) at KIIT International School was inaugurated on Saturday by former diplomat and director general of Manohar Parrikar Institute for Defence Studies and Analyses (MP-IDSA), New Delhi, Sujan Chinoy.

The two-day conference brought together around 1,500 students from nearly 100 schools across major cities, including Delhi, Chennai and Kolkata. The participants engaged in discussions and debates on pressing global issues through 13 committees.

Chinoy urged students to develop qualities of discipline, hard work, teamwork and collective effort. Recalling his long association with KIIT and its founder Achyuta Samanta, he said success is driven by vision, perseverance and teamwork. “There is no substitute for industriousness. Even a lion must rise and hunt; success does not come on its own,” Chinoy said.

Samanta congratulated the organisers on the successful conduct of the event. Reminiscing his first meeting with Chinoy in Australia, Samanta highlighted the former diplomat’s career spanning more than four decades and his expertise in international relations, defence and policymaking.

He also highlighted KIIT and KISS’ achievements in education and sports, stating that KIIT has produced more than 24 Olympians and contributed to India’s performance at international sporting events, including the World University Games and Asian Athletics Championships. KIIT International School principal Sanjay Suar said the participation of students from nearly 100 schools reflected their growing interest in the MUN.