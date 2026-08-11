HEI students to get study scholarships for excelling in Gita contest.

BHUBANESWAR : Students in the state will get a chance to turn their knowledge of Bhagavad Gita into an opportunity to win scholarships, as colleges and universities have been asked to encourage their participation in a major state-level chanting competition and Gita Jnana Pariksha in Puri later this year.

To be organised by Prajnana Mission, the Gita chanting competition will be based on the 6th Chapter of the Bhagavad Gita (Atmasamyam Yoga) with participation of students from schools, colleges and universities at all districts.

Winners of the district-level competitions will qualify for the state-level contest, scheduled for December 26 and 27 this year, at Hariharananda Gurukulam, Balighai, Puri.

There will be no participation fee for students taking part in the competition.The state-level prize winners will receive scholarships for one year.

The Gita Jnana Pariksha will be conducted separately with a prescribed fee. Its schedule and other details will be announced by the organisers later. The Higher Education department has asked the universities and colleges to encourage interested students to participate in the programme.