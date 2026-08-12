India Trek team returns after 15-day Odisha visit

BHUBANESWAR: A 38-member delegation from the City University of New York (CUNY), USA, returned with fond memories of Odisha after completing a 15-day visit to KIIT and KISS under India Trek (an international academic and cultural exchange programme) of Achyuta Samanta India Initiative CUNY Crest Institute’ (ASIICCI).

During their stay, the delegates took part in a series of academic, knowledge-sharing and cultural exchange programmes with students, faculty and staff of KIIT and KISS. They got an opportunity to experience the academic environment of the two institutions, while also understanding the social and educational model of KISS.

On the concluding day of their visit, the delegation met KIIT and KISS founder Achyuta Samanta and shared their experiences of the past two weeks. The participants said they were impressed by the ambience, academic environment and infrastructure of KIIT and KISS.

Speaking about the purpose of India Trek, Samanta emphasised that the initiative was designed not only as an academic exchange programme but also as an effort to bring young people from different parts of the world closer to Odisha, its people, culture and heritage. “The programme seeks to create lasting connections by allowing participants to experience the state beyond classrooms and conferences,” he said.

Through India Trek, KIIT and KISS have undertaken a distinctive annual initiative to showcase Odisha to the global community. Participants receive first-hand exposure on the state’s art, culture, heritage, cuisine, traditions, socio-economic conditions and major tourist destinations.