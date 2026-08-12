Orissa High Court upholds IGR order on truckers’ body name

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court has upheld the decision of the inspector general of registration (IGR), Odisha, directing the All Odisha Truck Malik Mahasangha to change its proposed name before registration, observing that it could confuse the public and members of an existing truck owners’ body.

Justice Savitri Ratho dismissed the petition filed by the Mahasangha, represented by its president Puranjan Padhi, challenging the IGR’s December 30, 2025 order. The petitioner Mahasangha, formed for the welfare of truck owners across Odisha, had applied to the IGR for registration along with its memorandum of association, by-laws, supporting documents and prescribed fees.

Following the application, the IGR office asked the additional district magistrate (ADM) to conduct an inquiry. The inquiry was conducted by the BDO, Bhubaneswar, and a report was submitted on June 21, 2025. The ADM subsequently recommended registration of the association on August 4, 2025.

However, the Odisha State Truck Owners’ Federation raised an objection to the proposed name. After hearing the parties, the IGR on December 30, 2025 directed the petitioner to modify its name and submit a fresh registration proposal. The IGR had held that the proposed name could cause confusion because of its similarity with names of existing registered bodies.