Prohibitory orders clamped near Dampada block office in Cuttack

CUTTACK: The Banki sub-collector on Tuesday imposed prohibitory order under Section 163 of BNSS in and around Dampada block office area in anticipation of a possible confrontation between supporters of Banki MLA Devi Ranjan Tripathy and BJP leader Tusara Kanta Chakrabarty.

The move was taken after an alleged face-off between both the groups on Monday. The situation occurred after Chakrabarty along with his supporters visited the block office and questioned the officials over the alleged lack of development works in the area.

Following his visit, supporters of Tripathy reached the spot, leading to a heated argument between the two groups. As the situation escalated, police had to intervene to pacify the two groups.

As both the groups had planned to stage protests at the block office on the day, the local administration imposed prohibitory order under Section 163 of BNSS to prevent a possible escalation and maintain peace in the area. As many as three platoons of police forces were deployed to refrain both the groups from holding protests or assembling near the block office.

While police stopped the movement of BJP workers near Banki Women’s College, Tripathy’s supporters were restricted movement near Banki College playground, about 200 metre away from the block office.

The restrictions were imposed as a precautionary measure to prevent any untoward incident.