Odisha government plans priority corridors for Ama Bus in capital

BHUBANESWAR: In a first, the state capital will get priority bus lanes to improve urban mobility and enhance public transport efficiency as the Comprehensive Region Urban Transport (CRUT), managing Ama Bus service has decided to pilot the ‘Bus Priority Lane’ initiative on two key stretches of the city.

During a high-level meeting at Kharavela Bhawan recently, additional chief secretary of the Housing and Urban Development (H&UD) department Usha Padhee said the two corridors identified by CRUT in coordination with traffic police and the Works department are Biju Patnaik International Airport to Nandankanan (covering 18 km) and Vani Vihar to Sishu Bhawan (5 km).

The Airport-Nandankanan corridor, that connects major administrative, educational, commercial and healthcare destinations, covers 34 bus stops and caters to an average daily ridership of around 9,000 to 10,000 passengers across major routes, while the Vani Vihar-Sishu Bhawan corridor traverses important commercial and transit locations, including Master Canteen, Rajmahal, Ram Mandir and the Bhubaneswar Railway Station area and covers 15 bus stops, catering to approximately 5,000 to 6,500 passengers daily.

“The bus priority lane initiative seeks to address traffic congestion, improve the reliability and predictability of public transport and make more efficient use of available road space by giving priority to public buses, school buses and emergency and essential services,” Padhee said.

CRUT officials said that currently the traffic congestion results in an estimated loss of 1,200 to 1,500 bus trips every month, accounting for nearly 16 per cent trip loss due to traffic-related cancellations, besides causing significant variations in bus travel time.