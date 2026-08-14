Woman passenger creates ruckus at Bhubaneswar airport after IndiGo flight cancellation

BHUBANESWAR: A woman passenger who was travelling with her sick child created ruckus at Biju Patnaik International Airport (BPIA) on Thursday evening after IndiGo airlines cancelled the flight to Kolkata over a technical glitch.

The angry passengers alleged that the ground duty staff of airlines did not update the status until the flight was cancelled.

The woman created ruckus at the IndiGo desk as her son was unwell. Sources said the flight was scheduled to take off at 2 pm but got delayed due to a technical issue.

About 65 passengers were supposed to board the flight. The airlines subsequently called off the flight operation at 5 pm.

Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel arrived and attempted to pacify the woman passenger. They then informed Airport police about the matter.

Airport police visited the terminal and provided counseling to the woman. "While some passengers cancelled their tickets, others including the woman boarded an alternative flight at 11 pm," said an officer of Airport police station.

He also informed that no case has been registered in this connection. The video of the incident went viral on the day.