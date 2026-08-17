Waterlogging pain for Odisha as rain shows no mercy

BHUBANESWAR: Heavy rains under the influence of a low pressure area triggered moderate to severe waterlogging in at least two dozen areas in the capital city on Sunday, with the state government directing all urban local bodies (ULBs) to remain prepared to tackle urban flooding.

In the absence of proper drainage system, rainwater entered residential premises in low-lying areas including in Mancheswar, Mohanty Gadia and Chandrasekharpur.

A BMC team rushed to the Satsang Vihar area after an underpass was flooded with stormwater. Excess water was drained using a Fire Services pump. Similarly, a dewatering pump was deployed to drain excess water from the NHAI underpass near Satya Vihar.

BMC officials said the corporation mobilised rapid response teams, while drainage wing engineers visited different low-lying areas and monitored the situation, coordinating immediate response measures. The drainage division and all zonal teams have been asked to remain on high alert and closely monitor the situation, said BMC city engineer Prafulla Raito.

As per reports, the Fire Services department deployed dewatering pumps at more than 20 locations to tackle waterlogging. Pumps were used in the Swapneswar Temple area of ward no 4, Sundarpada, Sai Mandir area on Tankapani Road, Mancheswar Bhoi Sahi, Satya Vihar, Millennium City and Laxmi Residency in Pahala, Tamando, Tarini Basti in Kalinga Vihar, Chandrasekharpur, Mohanty Gadia, Bagicha Colony area in Saliasahi Vihar, Balianta, Vani Vihar, Nuagaon and Nuapatana.

Raito said water pumps have already been deployed across 33 vulnerable points to drain excess stormwater in the event of heavy rain.