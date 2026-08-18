Capital hospital doctor held for bribery

BHUBANESWAR: Vigilance sleuths on Monday arrested an assistant surgeon of Capital Hospital for allegedly accepting Rs 30,000 bribe from a functionary of an NGO, which is engaged to assist unidentified and destitute patients in the healthcare institution, to facilitate disbursal of its bill.

The accused Dr Satyajit Behera was in charge of the hospital’s casualty department. He had demanded the bribe from the complainant to sign work certificate of the NGO’s staff so that they can draw their salaries of June and July.

Capital Hospital had engaged the NGO to assist unidentified and destitute patients visiting the casualty department for treatment. The complainant had been requesting Behera to sign the work certificate since June, 2026. However, the latter demanded bribe money for the same, said a Vigilance officer.

Basing on the complaint of the NGO’s functionary, Vigilance laid a trap and apprehended Behera from his office chamber on the day besides seizing the bribe money from his possession. Following the arrest, the anti-corruption agency raided three locations linked to Behera to ascertain accumulation of disproportionate assets.