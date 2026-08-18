Rideshare drivers stage stir seeking fare regulation in Bhubaneswar

CUTTACK: Passengers in Twin City Bhubaneswar and Cuttack on Monday faced severe inconvenience as drivers of cab, auto-rickshaw and two-wheeler aggregators like OLA, Uber and Rapido, etc., went on a strike demanding the government’s intervention for regulating fares in services and provisioning other benefits for gig workers in the transport sector.

The taxi and autorickshaw drivers working with different aggregators gathered at Mahatma Gandhi Marg under the banner of Online Chalaka Mancha, Odisha Online Chalaka Milita Mancha and All Odisha Gig Workers’ Union, and staged protest seeking fulfilment of various demands.

They demanded government regulation of ride-hailing taxi fares and fixed rates for passengers, that the state government and aggregator companies jointly determine minimum and maximum fares and complete stop to the alleged practice of blocking drivers’ accounts without an investigation.

Besides, the protesters demanded that drivers be paid fair fare for the time they spend waiting for customers during a ride, adequate compensation for the additional time spent stuck in traffic jams and full payment in case a customer cancels a ride.

They also demanded that every app-based company must have a permanent office in the state and that companies should be prohibited from adding new vehicles to their platforms without regulation.