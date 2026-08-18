Two sewage treatment plants set up in Bhubaneswar's public toilets

BHUBANESWAR: In a fresh move to strengthen urban sanitation and water reuse, the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Monday commissioned two sewage treatment plants (STPs) at public toilet complexes near Bhubaneswar railway station and Jayadev Vihar.

The two decentralised STPs, each with a treatment capacity of 40 kilolitres per day (KLD), have been installed to treat wastewater generated from the public toilet facilities for its safe disposal and reuse.

BMC officials said the plants were inaugurated after successful commissioning and trial operations. Mayor Sulochana Das said the wastewater treated through the STPs will undergo disinfection before being used for horticulture and other approved non-potable purposes. The initiative is expected to reduce pollution while helping conserve freshwater through the reuse of treated wastewater, she said.

The civic body said the STPs will strengthen sanitation infrastructure around the railway station area and contribute to maintaining a cleaner urban environment. The facilities will be operated and maintained to ensure efficient and sustained functioning.

The project is part of BMC’s plan to introduce decentralised wastewater treatment and recycling systems at 30 public toilets across the city.