Woman SI, scribe among four held for abducting businessman in Balangir

BHUBANESWAR/BALANGIR : Balangir police have arrested four persons, including a female sub-inspector and a journalist from Bhubaneswar for allegedly kidnapping a businessman on August 14 and attempting to extort Rs 50 lakh ransom by implicating him in a false case.

The accused have been identified as SI Sneha Manjari Sahoo posted in Commissionerate Police headquarters, her brother Kshitij Chandra Sahoo, journalist Sanjay Jena who works with a regional newspaper here and real estate broker Sanjit Behera. While Sneha and Sanjay were arrested on Monday, the other two had been apprehended on August 15.

Police said, the victim Narendra Sahoo from Balangir has multiple businesses like real estate, hotel and hospitality, among others. The entire kidnapping conspiracy had been hatched by Kshitij.

On August 14, Sanjit allegedly asked Narendra to visit a site on the outskirts of Balangir town on the pretext of showing him a plot. As he reached there, Sanjit and Kshitij along with three to four others who were already present there, allegedly forced Narendra into an SUV and brought him to Bhubaneswar. He was allegedly kept captive in a hotel in Khandagiri area. They also drove his car to the capital city.

When Narendra did not return home, the family became suspicious and informed Puintala police of the matter. During investigation, police tracked Narendra’s last mobile phone location to Bhubaneswar.

Police said the accused assaulted Narendra in the hotel room and compelled him to record a fake video holding a gun and threatening Kshitij by brandishing the weapon. They also recorded another video where they forced Narendra to confess that he had borrowed `50 lakh from Kshitij and would return the amount soon.