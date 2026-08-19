NDRF DG inspects Third battalion in Mundali

BHUBANESWAR: National Disaster Response Force’s (NDRF) DG Piyush Anand visited 3rd Battalion in Mundali from August 16 to 18 to conduct an inspection and review the operational preparedness, especially in view of the ongoing monsoon season.

Anand reviewed the overall preparedness of the battalion and oversaw demonstrations of specialised operations carried out to rescue victims from collapsed structures, floodwaters as well as from chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear disaster accident sites.

The NDRF DG also monitored exercises such as canine search, rope rescue and heli-slithering.The demonstrations showcased high standards of training, technical proficiency, coordination, discipline and operational readiness of the NDRF personnel.

He also inspected the model room, specialised equipment, operational facilities and other resources, reflecting the battalion’s capability to respond effectively to a wide range of natural and man-made disasters.

Anand emphasised on continuous training, proper upkeep of equipment, effective coordination and maintaining the highest standards of operational preparedness. NDRF’s 3rd Battalion reaffirmed its commitment to provide prompt, professional and compassionate disaster response services to save precious lives and serve the nation.