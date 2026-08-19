Woman bravely chases chain snatchers, catches hold of one near AIIMS-BBS

BHUBANESWAR: In a remarkable display of courage, a woman in her late 30s braved two bike-borne chain snatchers, chased and caught hold of one of them while they were fleeing with her gold chain near AIIMS here in the early hours of Tuesday. The miscreant was then handed over to police.

The victim, a native of Balangir, had arrived in the city about two to three days back for the treatment of her husband who was suffering from anxiety and depression.

Requesting anonymity, the complainant told mediapersons that she was heading to a tea stall along with another woman when the two miscreants crossed them in a bike. While the anti-social riding the motorcycle was wearing a helmet, the pillion rider had covered his face using a towel.

The duo returned again and the pillion rider allegedly snatched the gold chain, weighing around 13 gram, from the woman, following which she lost balance and fell down. However, she soon stood up and chased the bike-borne miscreants for over 100 metre before grabbing the pillion rider by his collar and dragging him down.

The locals rushed to her rescue, overpowered the accused and seized one gun from him. They later handed him over to Khandagiri police. Investigation revealed the accused nabbed from the spot had managed to hand over the stolen gold chain to his associate before being caught.

The woman requested the police to recover her chain from the absconding accused. “The periphery outside AIIMS is not safe and the authorities must enhance the security here,” she told the mediapersons.

Meanwhile, police have registered a case and launched an investigation into the matter. “The accused who was caught by the woman and the locals is a native of Ranpur. Efforts are on to nab his associate,” said a police officer.