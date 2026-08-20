In Odisha four floods created chaos across state

DASARATHPUR (JAJPUR) : Tears roll down her face as Manjulata Sutar, 44, sits by her youngest daughter on the embankment of Kani river at Dobabhil-Patana village in Dasarathpur block of Jajpur district. A few feet away, the dashaha (10th day) ritual of her husband, Maheswar Sutar (49), is being performed.

On August 8, Maheswar was relieving himself when a portion of the soil on the river embankment caved in near the breach in the Kani river, a tributary of Baitarani river. He was swept away in the flood current. The body was recovered two days later.

For Manjulata, the flood has not just taken away her house or the crop; it has stripped the family of its sole breadwinner. Of her four daughters, the eldest is married. Biswaranjan, the 24-year-old son, is a Class III dropout and jobless. Piecing life together again will take years.

For nearly 100 families in Dobabhil-Patana, the river embankment has become home. Their houses have remained submerged in two to three feet of water since a fresh breach occurred in the Kani embankment on August 4. Humans and cattle now live side by side on the narrow stretch of raised land.

Across more than a dozen villages in Dasarathpur, among the worst-affected blocks in the current floods, people are facing their fourth spell of inundation this monsoon. Every time the water rises, families leave their homes, move to embankments and erect tarpaulin sheets over whatever little space they can find.

Those with two-storeyed houses have taken refuge on rooftops. But there are few such families. For most, the embankment is the only available refuge.