Naveen shedding crocodile tears on MMDR: MP Pradhan

BHUBANESWAR : Former Union minister and Sambalpur MP Dharmendra Pradhan on Thursday targeted Leader of the Opposition and BJD president Naveen Patnaik, accusing him of misleading the people of Odisha on the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2026, for opportunistic political gains.

In a rebuttal to Naveen, who had claimed that the Bill would harm the state’s economy, Pradhan said the amendment would secure the country’s mines and the economic future of mineral-rich states like Odisha.

Pradhan said the BJD chief’s claims were untrue as states were imposing 14 different types of excessive taxes on mines. He said Section 9D of the amended Bill sets a clear upper limit to stop the multi-level tax burden without taking away the basic revenue of the states.

“Due to the burden of old pending taxes, many mining companies were likely to shut down. With this Bill, the fear of closure of mines and factories in Keonjhar, Sundargarh, Jharsuguda, Angul and Jajpur is eliminated, and the jobs and livelihoods of lakhs of youth have been saved,” Pradhan added.

If a uniform mining tax policy is implemented across the country, the ease of doing business will increase and the financial position of the states will also improve, the former Union minister said, adding that this was why all BJP MPs supported the Bill in Parliament.