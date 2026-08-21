SIR hearing: 54.21L voters retained in electoral roll in Odisha

BHUBANESWAR : The Election Commission has completed the hearing process for 54.21 lakh voters, who were issued notices as part of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, and retained their names in the list, officials said on Thursday.

The office of chief electoral officer (CEO) RS Gopalan said notices were issued to 58,36,430 voters over logical anomalies and unmapping issues. Of these, 58,36,374 notices were successfully served. Following hearing and verification, 54,21,872 voters have so far been retained in the electoral roll.

The hearing process for the remaining cases is scheduled to be completed by September 17, following which the final electoral roll will be published on September 21, the CEO office said.

The deadline for filing claims and objections to the draft electoral roll prepared after the first phase of the SIR ended on August 19. So far, 3,09,71,941 eligible voters have been found qualified for inclusion in the final roll. The number is expected to rise further after the remaining hearings and verification proceedings are completed.

Deputy CEO Laxmi Prasad Sahu said the revision exercise has seen significant participation from new and young voters. A total of 2,79,315 applications have been received through Form 6 for new voter registration.

Meanwhile, 53,625 applications have been received through Form 7 seeking deletion of duplicate entries, removal of names of deceased voters and other related corrections.

Around 1,97,952 voters have also submitted Form 8 applications for correction of names, addresses, age and other details as well as for shifting family members to a common polling station.