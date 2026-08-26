Decomposed body of 34- year- old missing man found in deserted house in Cuttack

CUTTACK: The highly-decomposed body of a 34-year-old man was found hanging in an abandoned house at Ramadaspur under Barang police limits on Tuesday, around 19 days after he was reported missing.

The deceased was identified as Pradip Nayak of Godi Sahi. Police said he had been missing since August 7. The body was found hanging from a rope inside the deserted house located near the electricity office.

Some locals were passing by the area when they sensed a stench emanating from the house. Suspecting foul, they informed the matter to police. The cops then reached the spot and recovered the decomposed body of Nayak from the house.

Police said Nayak’s family had lodged a missing complaint in Godi Sahi police outpost after failing to find him or know about his whereabouts. The cops are yet to establish whether it is a case of suicide or murder.

“The deceased’s father Tukuna Nayak confirmed the identity of the skeletal remains as his son. An unnatural death case has been registered and investigation is underway,” said a senior police officer.