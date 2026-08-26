In Odisha 37,000 BTech seats vacant after three rounds of admission

BHUBANESWAR: Nearly 70 per cent BTech seats have fallen vacant in the state following three rounds of admission, prompting Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (OJEE) committee to hand them over to engineering colleges and technical institutions concerned for admission at their level.

Sources in the OJEE said after nearly two-month-long counselling and admission process for around 53,000 BTech seats in both government and private engineering colleges and technical institutions, about 15,000 seats have been filled.

“The remaining 37,000 seats have fallen vacant after the admission process for which the committee has now handed over these seats to the colleges and institutions concerned to fill up at their level,” informed an OJEE committee official.

OJEE sources said barring around 100 odd seats in government engineering colleges and institutions, the remaining of the 37,000 vacancies were reported in private engineering and technical institutions.

Out of 53,000, around 6,000 seats belonged to government engineering colleges and technical institutions. As usual, over 99 pc seats in these government colleges and institutions were filled during the admission process. Only around 100 odd seats or even less were left vacant in the EWS category.

However, in the private colleges and institutions, about 36,900 out of a total 47,000 seats found no takers, accounting for about 78.5 per cent vacancies, official sources said.

Sources said the percentage of seat vacancy in private institutions, that remained in the range of 60 to 70 pc till last year, has jumped further owing to increase of BTech seats by 5,000 in the current academic year.