Odisha Fire department launch AI chatbot ‘Agni Saathi’ to provide fire safety guidance to people

BHUBANESWAR: The Odisha Fire and Emergency Service on Tuesday officially launched ‘Agni Saathi’, India’s first AI-powered chatbot created specifically for the fire service sector.

Designed as an automated, round-the-clock digital assistant accessible directly from any mobile phone, ‘Agni Saathi’ offers citizens, business owners and building managers instant, hassle-free access to critical fire safety protocols, regulatory compliance procedures and emergency guidance across the state, said the Fire Services authorities. The bilingual platform supports Odia and English.

According to the Fire Services officials, the chatbot will enable users to quickly learn the exact application steps and required documentation for obtaining Fire Safety Recommendations (Form II) prior to construction, securing post-construction fire safety certificates and completing periodic certificate renewals under Form VI.

The platform will also help streamline administrative logistics by outlining the official procedure to request fire tenders and emergency personnel for large-scale public events, provide guidance on appointing certified fire safety supervisors under Rule 15, and highlight key updates from the 2025 Fire Safety Rules.

Beyond compliance, ‘Agni Saathi’ will function as an immediate educational tool, delivering actionable safety protocols for domestic and commercial emergencies such as LPG gas leaks, kitchen grease fires and electrical short circuits, alongside direct access to essential official helpline numbers, officials said.

Fire Service DG Sudhanshu Sarangi said, “With Agni Saathi, the government is leveraging AI to bring fire service governance directly into the hands of every citizen.