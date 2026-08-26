Odisha's Pahala Rasagola sweet to get costlier post Raksha Bandhan

BHUBANESWAR: Pahala sweets like Rasagola and Chhenapoda may be costlier post Raksha Bandhan under the effect of rise in prices of chhena (cottage cheese) and other essential commodities like sugar and firewood.

President of Ama Pahala Rasagola Foundation Akshay Kumar Lenka said the price of chhena that they purchase from local suppliers has increased by Rs 20 per kg after OMFED milk was hiked by Rs 4 per litre recently. “Besides, price of sugar has also gone up by Rs 30 per kg, apart from cardamom and firewood. Despite an increase in input costs, prices of sweets like Rasagola, Chhenapoda and Chhenagaja have remained unchanged as of now. But this cannot continue for long. We have decided to revise the rate or adjust quantity of sweets in view of the prevailing situation,” he said.

Rasagola at Pahala is now being sold at Rs 5, Rs 10 and Rs 20 depending on size, and Chhenapoda in the range of Rs 280-Rs 300. Similarly, Chhenagaja is being sold at around Rs 200 per kg.

Meanwhile, amid concerns over use of adulterated paneer and raids being carried out at different shops over the same, the traders assured that they always check the quality of chhena before purchase.

“Following raids, some suppliers have stopped the supply out of fear, reducing the quantity of chhena available to the vendors in the market. This has affected overall business operations.