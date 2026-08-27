KIMS Bhubaneswar doctors pull off complex surgery to save 21-year-old with arterial leak

BHUBANESWAR: Doctors at KIMS Bhubaneswar have saved the life of a 21-year-old man, who had a life-threatening arterial leak condition caused by a road mishap.

The young man, who lost his parents at an early age, was brought to KIMS by a friend on August 15 evening with severe breathing and swallowing difficulties caused by a rapidly expanding blood-filled swelling in his neck. The patient had met with a two-wheeler accident around six months back and sustained a fracture in his right collar bone. About two weeks back, he noticed a swelling in his neck, which gradually increased in size.

Head of cardiac surgery, Prof Chandan Ray Mohapatra said a pulsating swelling measuring nearly 4 inches by 3 inches in the middle of the patient’s neck had grown so large that it was severely compressing his windpipe, making breathing extremely difficult. “The CT scan showed that one of the major arteries from the heart was leaking, causing the swelling and pain,” Dr Mohapatra said.

The surgical team comprising Dr Satyajit Samal, consultant cardiac surgery, and Debabrata Mohapatra, senior perfusionist, then placed the patient on a heart-lung machine, which temporarily took over the functions of the heart and lungs during the procedure. The surgeons opened the chest and repaired the leaking artery while the patient remained on heart-lung support. The complex surgery lasted around four to five hours and was completed successfully.

The patient has since been discharged and returned to normal life. He and his family expressed gratitude to the KIMS doctors and also thanked KIIT and KISS founder Achyuta Samanta.