Theft accused convicted by Bhubaneswar city court after 18 days of FIR

BHUBANESWAR: In a swift prosecution, a court here on Wednesday sentenced a man to one year rigorous imprisonment (RI) in a theft case, just 18 days after the FIR was registered.

Sunil Sethy, an employee at a car care service shop on Tankapani Road, had allegedly stolen five mobile phones and a motorcycle belonging to his colleagues before fleeing. Shop owner Abinash Pritam Nayak lodged a complaint at Badagada police station on August 8.

Police registered a case under section 306 of the BNS and launched an investigation led by sub-inspector Rajesh Kumar Gouda. Sethy was arrested and produced before the court the next day. The police filed the chargesheet on August 14, five days after registration of the case.

During the trial, the prosecution examined nine witnesses and produced 15 documents, including CCTV footage. The JMFC-IV court subsequently convicted Sethy and sentenced him to one year RI and imposed a fine of Rs 5,000.

Assistant public prosecutor Niranjan Behera represented the prosecution.