Anxiety grips Nepali students studying in Bhubaneswar's different institutions over floods crisis

BHUBANESWAR: Anxiety has gripped Nepali students pursuing higher education at different institutions in the state capital as they await news of those affected by the devastating flash flood that hit their homeland Nepal’s Himalayan region on Wednesday.

Far from home, the students are closely tracking updates of the affected areas. With disaster striking their homeland, focusing on study has also become difficult for them.

Darshit Sah, a Nepali student pursuing his BTech at ITER, said the tragic incident has left them extremely worried about their families and citizens back home. “It is one of the biggest natural calamities our country has witnessed in recent times,” said Sah.

He said the affected region was home to some of his high school mates. “I have been trying to establish contact with them, but it has not been possible. It could be due to communication problem or something else. However, I pray for safety of all affected there,” Sah said.

Sah said he had also visited Gosaikunda lake, a picturesque and sacred lake in Nepal’s Rasuwa district, two years back. “The lake is a major pilgrimage site for Hindus. According to Hindu belief, Lord Shiva created the lake to cool his throat after swallowing the Halahala poison during the Samudra Manthan. A grand mela is also held near the lake around August every year,” he said.

Aman Chaurasiya, another Nepali student pursuing his higher studies at SOA university, said news reports indicated that a glacier collapse in the Himalayas had triggered the catastrophic flooding. “A large section of the glacier broke away high above the Lhende river and the falling ice and rocks dammed the river. Shortly afterwards, the surge swept through settlements in Rasuwa,” he said.