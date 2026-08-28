CBI nabs fugitive postmaster after 11 years in Bhubaneswar in connection with savings fraud case

BHUBANESWAR: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday arrested former postmaster Shabda Swain, who had been absconding since 2015, in connection with a savings fraud case amounting to Rs 13.98 lakh.

Issuing a statement, CBI said Swain had misappropriated the money during her posting as postmaster in Bargarh’s Bonda between 2008 to 2014. She collected the money from the customers, made false entries in the passbooks and did not account the deposits in the official records.

Swain had been absconding since framing of charges on December 31, 2015, in connection with the case registered by the CBI in 2014. A non-bailable warrant (NBW) was then issued against her in 2022. However, she continued to evade arrest for around 11 years.

After sustained and persistent efforts by the CBI, she was apprehended while attending a family function in Bargarh. Swain was later produced before a court in Bhubaneswar, said official sources.