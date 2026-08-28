Food safety officials seized two quintal stale sweets from Bhubaneswar

BHUBANESWAR: Food safety officials, during a crackdown against sale of stale products in the capital city, on Thursday seized and destroyed around two quintal sweets from various stalls that were being sold for Raksha Bandhan.

Food safety inspection teams carried out raids at sweets shops across Soubhagya Nagar, Surya Nagar, Jagamara, Delta Square and Jayadev Vihar. The enforcement teams checked the quality of ingredients, kitchen area, storage facilities and hygiene standards.

Traders and shopkeepers found violating food safety norms were fined and warned of more stringent action. Following inspection, stale sweets of around 1.9 quintal was seized and destroyed, while `22,000 fine was also imposed. The teams also collected two suspected samples of adulteration for lab test. Officials said a raid at a manufacturing centre in Jagamara resulted in destruction of around 40 kg stale sweets and other food items. A penalty of `6,000 was imposed on the shop owner, while food sample was collected for lab inspection. Similar inspections were carried out at other places and fines were imposed.

The raids were carried out in view of the high footfall at sweets shops for Raksha Bandhan. City food safety officer Satyajit Patel said the crackdown will continue to ensure that the sweets and other food sold to consumers meet safety standards. Officials also urged traders and shopkeepers to maintain hygiene and avoid any kind of adulteration, including use of synthetic colours.